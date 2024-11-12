Murder accused on bail kills two co-workers over insults on criminal past in Karnataka

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 48 hours after the twin murders in the northeastern part of the city, the Bagalur police arrested the suspect who allegedly committed the homicide over continued insults by the two victims. </p><p>Suresh, 35, a resident of Uttarahalli, is accused of murdering Nagesh, 52, and Manju Gowda, 44, his colleagues at SRS Travels and Logistics in Singahalli. </p><p>The police suspect that Suresh murdered the two using a rod on the night of November 8 and fled. While the bodies were discovered on the morning of November 9, Suresh was arrested the day after. </p>.Drunk man kills wife and two children with axe in Jharkhand.<p>“Suresh has a criminal history,” a senior police officer said. “The victims used to insult him over his criminal past and call him names during drinks. This led him to commit the murder.” </p><p>Officers said that Suresh was jailed between 2012 and 2024 in cases related to murder, kidnap and attempted murder. He was released in January 2024. After his release, Suresh joined the logistics company and worked with Nagesh and Gowda, the police said. </p><p>While some local media reports claimed Suresh was released on a Rs 3-lakh surety by a prominent Kannada actor, police officials denied any knowledge.</p>