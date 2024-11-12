Home
Murder accused on bail kills two co-workers over insults on criminal past in Karnataka

Suresh, 35, a resident of Uttarahalli, is accused of murdering Nagesh, 52, and Manju Gowda, 44, his colleagues at SRS Travels and Logistics in Singahalli.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 00:15 IST

Published 12 November 2024, 00:15 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnataka

