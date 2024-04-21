Murder is a 'guarantee' under Congress rule in Karnataka: Bommai

Gadag: Former chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai has said that murderers and anti-social elements are having a field day during the Congress rule in Karnataka.
“A girl is murdered in Hubballi and on the same night four people are killed in Gadag. No doubt the miscreants are being protected by the government. They are enjoying political support also. Such incidents are happening frequently due to vote-bank appeasement coupled with failure of administrative machinery,” Bommai said.
Bommai said that law and order had become subservient to criminals in the state after the Congress came to power. The state government has abysmally failed in protecting the lives of its people. “Murder has become a guarantee in the Congress rule,” he said.
(Published 20 April 2024, 23:21 IST)