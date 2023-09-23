Muslim leaders quit JD(S) after alliance with BJP

"I resigned as soon as I got to know about Kumaraswamy's travel to New Delhi and his appointment with BJP leaders," Shafiulla told DH.

Shafiulla said several Muslim JD(S) leaders want to leave. "Muslim leaders are upset. We're not happy because JD(S), being a secular party, has decided to join the BJP that created many communal issues when it was in power in the state," he said.

Not just Muslim leaders, but even some "secular Hindus" are disappointed, Shafiulla said.

Apparently, at an internal meeting, JD(S) Muslim leaders had expressed their opposition to the party's plans to ally with the BJP. JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy were aware of this, Shafiulla said.

There is speculation that the Muslim JD(S) leaders who are quitting may move towards Congress. Shafiulla, however, said they do not need a party in order to carry out social work. "We will go wherever we get the chance to serve the society," he said.