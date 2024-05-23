My father assaulted me physically, says Nisha Yogeshwar

Bengaluru: Nisha Yogeshwar, daughter of BJP legislator and former minister C P Yogeshwar, alleged that her father assaulted her physically.
In a video, that she had shared on a social media platform, Nisha claimed that her father had hit her several times.
“I have nothing to lose and have no fear. Just want ask you, is it a crime to question my father?” she said in the video.
She further stated, “I am living away from my father for the last 24 years. Even then, whenever he called me, I supported during the elections and campaigned for him. But, if I question him, he hits me. How can he be a role
model to the society when he cannot be a good father?”
Nisha claimed that some followers of Yogeshwar were threatening her through social media to drop
Yogeshwar’s name from her name.
In the video, Nisha revealed that her father was living with his second wife and alleged that even her stepmother
and brother were ill treating her.
It can be recalled that a few months ago, Nisha Yogeshwar had expressed interest in joining Congress and had even met Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
However, Shivakumar did not respond positively saying he was not ready to take the blame of bringing distance between father and daughter.
Published 22 May 2024, 21:39 IST