Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer to prioritise devpt of tourism, conservation of heritage structures

Lok Sabha member from Mysore-Kodagu constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that his priority would be to develop tourism, industries and IT sector and conserve heritage structures, besides emphasis on agriculture sector.

In his first-ever press meet, after being elected as MP, in Mysuru on Thursday, he thanked the voters and gave credit of his victory to party workers, leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also to the contribution of his ancestors to the erstwhile Mysuru state. He congratulated Modi and the NDA for their third-term in the government.

Yaduveer said that he would meet every one, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and take them into confidence, beyond politics, and work for the development of his constituency. He would face all challenges with the support and guidance of party leaders and every one, he said.