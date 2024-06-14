Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer to prioritise devpt of tourism, conservation of heritage structures

Lok Sabha member from Mysore-Kodagu constituency Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said that his priority would be to develop tourism, industries and IT sector and conserve heritage structures, besides emphasis on agriculture sector.
In his first-ever press meet, after being elected as MP, in Mysuru on Thursday, he thanked the voters and gave credit of his victory to party workers, leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also to the contribution of his ancestors to the erstwhile Mysuru state. He congratulated Modi and the NDA for their third-term in the government.
Yaduveer said that he would meet every one, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and take them into confidence, beyond politics, and work for the development of his constituency. He would face all challenges with the support and guidance of party leaders and every one, he said.
He told that he would be available to the people at his office in Kuvempu Nagar. He would begin a tour of different constituencies from NR segment and take their complaints to address their grievances. Some people have already given them, during election campaign, and he would address them, he said.
Yaduveer said that he has already discussed with officers of Mysuru district, to arrange a meeting to review the progress of pending works taken up by previous MP Pratap Simha.
Airport
As the number of flights operated from Mysuru Airport has reduced to one, Yaduveer said that he has held a meeting with the Airport Authority of India officials, on increasing the number of flights, and airport expansion. He would pay attention to the pending railway projects and works will be taken up soon, he said.
Devaraja market
Yaduveer said that the demolition of Devaraja Market is not required and it can be conserved. He would strive to ensure that the works on its conservation are taken up in a speedy pace.
Chamundi Hill
He said that he would ensure development works do not affect the natural environment of Chamundi Hill. He will focus on developing basic amenities at tourism destinations of his constituency, he said.
Guarantee schemes
The MP said that the state government has come to power on the basis of their guarantee schemes.
They should continue them, for the benefit of people. It is left to their decision, he said.