Mysore Paints to be developed as a brand, says Karnataka minister Patil

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil on Monday chaired a board meeting of the state-owned Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited to discuss the strategies needed to be adopted to increase its production capacity and financial turnover and added that the aim is to develop "Mysore Paints" as a brand to enable it compete with private players.

Speaking after the meeting, the minister in a statement said, the enterprise which is one of the prestigious factories set up during the Mysuru Maharaja's regime is currently performing an annual turnover of around Rs 34-35 crore.

However, now, there is a requirement for indelible ink due to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the turnover this year is expected to touch Rs. 77 crore, he added.