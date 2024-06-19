Mysuru-based Academician, theatre doyen Na Rathna dies aged 89

Mysuru: Mysuru-based academician, speech and hearing expert and theatre person Na Rathna (89) died of heart attack at his son’s residence in Bengaluru, on Wednesday morning.

He was the first director of Mysuru-based premier institution All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH).

Born on December 12, 1934, to Dr A M Natesh and Vittobai Ammal in Chidambaram of Tamil Nadu, Rathna studied in Mysuru and the USA. He was a close associate of acclaimed scholar and critic A K Ramanujan and writer U R Ananthamurthy.

He completed 10th standard in 1950 from Maharaja High School, Intermediate (1952) from Yuvaraja College and BA (Honours) in English from Maharaja College and BEd at Institute of Education in Mysuru and went to the USA, for higher education. He studied MS in Speech and Hearing in Hunter College (University) of New York and Indiana University and served there as a professor.