Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru Dasara elephants bid farewell after grand procession

All the elephants had lined up for farewell near Kodi Someshwara temple around 11.30 am
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 15:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Abhimanyu who carried golden howdah with his Mahouth J S Vasantha, before they left Palace premises.

Abhimanyu who carried golden howdah with his Mahouth J S Vasantha, before they left Palace premises.

Credit: Anup Ragh T

Dasara Elephants leave Palace premises in lorries, towards their respective forest camps.

Dasara Elephants leave Palace premises in lorries, towards their respective forest camps.

Credit: Anup Ragh T  

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 15:46 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka NewselephantsMysuru Dasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us