Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari: Ticket holders complain of mismanagement, chaos

A Basavarju, whose family also could not make it for the Jamboo Savari, said, his family could not enter the enclosure meant for the ticket holder despite having tickets.

“Besides, a security personnel said that we should have reached before 10 am, to make it. However, on the ticket, the gate opening time is mentioned as 10 am and there is no deadline,” he pointed out.

Preethi said, “As per the instructions on the ticket, we tried to reach Gate 1B, near Hardinge Circle. It was too crowded. We tried another gate, which was more scary. But, we had paid Rs 11,500 for three tickets, plus a premium fare for a taxi ride due to Dasara rush. So, we struggled and reached almost the front portion of the gate, where the Police personnel said that, it is not for our ticket. He asked us to go back to Gate 1B”.

“Coming out of that crowd was another struggle. Somehow, we reached Hardinge Circle. There, some security personnel guided us to another gate. There, we saw some boards which said that some gates, including ours, was the route for the chief minister. So, we were asked to go back to Handinge Circle, again,” Preethi recalled.