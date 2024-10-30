MUDA scam: ED officials conclude scrutinising documents at places linked to 3 people in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Officials of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> who are investigating the case against Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> related to alleged irregularities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority(MUDA) site allocations, completed searching documents at the three people's places in Mysuru. </p><p>Since Monday (October 28), a team of over 30 ED officials have been searching documents in places related to Rakesh Papanna, Jayaram, and Tejas Gowda, the source said. </p><p>They completed searching documents at the house of a close confidant of CM, former Zilla Panchayat member Rakesh Papanna at Hinkal in Mysuru on Tuesday evening (October 29). </p><p>They also completed examining the documents at the office of MMG Constructions owned by a real estate developer Jayaram near Vijaya Bank Circle in Kuvempunagar, on Wednesday (October 30). </p>.Siddaramaiah deeply involved in MUDA 'scam', should resign immediately: BJP.<p>They also finished scrutinising the documents at the house of Tejas Gowda, a realtor and brother-in-law of former MUDA Commissioner G T Dinesh in Vijaynagar's fourth Stage on Wednesday. </p><p>Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, ED officials reportedly searched documents from the residence, office, bank lockers of N Manjunath in JP Nagar and Dollars Colony. </p><p>They even reportedly searched documents in the houses of former MUDA Commissioners G T Dinesh Kumar in Banasawadi and D B Natesh in Malleshwaram 10th cross in Bengaluru. </p><p>The officials reportedly left Mysuru on Wednesday, and are likely to resume the investigations after the Deepavali festival, sources said. </p><p>Mysuru-based RTI activist Snehamayi Krishna had lodged a complaint with ED against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah related to 14 alternative sites allotted by MUDA on a 50:50 basis in Vijayanagar's third and fourth stage in Mysuru, as compensation to Parvathi (Siddaramaiah's wife). </p>.MUDA case: Activist offers ‘video evidence’ to ED in support of his complaint.<p>Parvathi had got those sites from MUDA, for reportedly parting her 3.16 acre on survey number 464 of Kesare village in Mysuru taluk, without acquiring it.</p><p>Based on Krishna's complaint, ED is investigating under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (15 of 2003) in the case. </p><p>In the wake of various developments, Parvathi returned all those sites to MUDA on October 1. Sub-registrar at the Additional District Registrar Office completed the process and released sites back to MUDA on October 3. </p>