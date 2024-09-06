Mysuru, Mangaluru join Bengaluru in list of South Indian cities with higher than prescribed pollution levels

The study compared the pollution levels with the WHO standards issued in 2021 as well as national ambient air quality standards (NAAQS), which has a far more relaxed approach.

For instance, while the WHO guidelines say the annual average levels of PM 2.5, the micro particles that cause serious health issues, should not cross 5 microgram/cubic metre, the NAAQS put the number at 40 microgram/cubic metre. Similarly, WHO the annual average of PM 10 particles is 15 microgram/cubic metre while NAAQS allows it 60 microgram/cubic metre.

The government air quality data from January to December 2023 showed that the annual average of PM 10 levels in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Puducherry were 4-5 times higher than the 15 microgram/cubic metre fixed by the WHO. The pollution was 9 times higher in Visakhapatnam and 6 -7 times higher in Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kochi, Mangaluru, Amaravati and Chennai.

In Bengaluru, pollution is measured at 14 places. The PM 2.5 levels exceeded NAAQS at Jayanagar and RVCE-Mallasandra station while 12 of the 14 stations exceeded the WHO standards.

PM 10 levels exceeded national standards at nine stations, including Silk Board, Bapuji Nagar, Mallasandra and Jayanagar while all stations exceeded WHO standards.

The monthly air quality trend for Bengaluru showed that PM 2.5 levels are 5-6 times higher and PM10 levels are 3 to 4.5 times higher than the WHO standards.

The study noted that Mysuru has experienced a rapid expansion in the transport sector. The same was reflected in the rising pollution levels. The city, however, has only one station monitoring the air quality.

The data showed PM 10 levels in Mysuru and Mangaluru breached the both NAAQS and WHO standards. While the PM 2.5 levels were several times higher than WHO standards.

Lead researcher of the report Akanksha Singh noted that while current efforts were focused on cities not meeting the NAAQS, it was crucial to also address pollution in those cities that are currently in compliance.

"We continue urging the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to adopt a health-based approach in revising the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS), striving to meet WHO’s latest scientific guidelines. Given the distinct pollution profiles and climatic conditions of southern cities, it is crucial to establish region-specific air quality standards aligned with local airshed management. This tailored approach will ensure more effective measures for managing air pollution and safeguarding public health in these regions,” she added.