Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mysuru royal family welcomes new baby boy on Dasara Ayudhapuja festival

Trishika Kumari Devi, wife of Mysore-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, has given birth to her second child in Mysuru.
Shilpa P
Last Updated : 11 October 2024, 11:14 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 October 2024, 11:14 IST
Karnataka NewsKarntakaDasaraMysuru DasaraYaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja WadiyarYaduveer

Follow us on :

Follow Us