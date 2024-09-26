'Mysuru stands fifth in Guarantee schemes implementation'

Mysuru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's home district Mysuru stands fifth in the state in the implementation of guarantee schemes, said Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Vice Chairperson Pushpa Amarnath.
She assured the beneficiaries that the schemes will not be stopped and the Congress-led state government will complete full-term and come to power next term also.
She was speaking after review meeting on implementation of Guarantee schemes, in Mysuru recently.
Out of 6,69,477 people eligible for DBT (Direct Benefit Rice) for 5 kg rice under Anna Bhagya, 6,62,137 people have got benefit of Rs 408.16 crore from July 2023 to June 2024. While, DBT failed for 7,340 people due to NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) failure, they have taken measures to create accounts/map NPCI. Now, they just need to finish the process for 3,235 people. Also, 21,000 people who were not eligible under BPL cards have been changed to APL cards, she said.
Pushpa added that among 6,86,354 women registered under Gruha Lakshmi (GL) scheme, 6,70,222 women have received Rs 2,000 till June and a total of Rs 13,404.44 lakh has been deposited to their accounts.
Ever since Shakthi scheme was launched, 1821.02 lakh zero value tickets are issued to women travelling in KSRTC buses and the state government has borne the cost of Rs 42,541.18 lakh. On an average, 4.06 lakh women are traveling per day and government is bearing Rs 94.96 lakh of their ticket cost, she said.
Pushpa also said that out of 9,24,115 electricity consumers, 9,18,629 have registered under Gruha Jyothi scheme. The government has borne Rs 46,884.74 lakh under the scheme. Besides, 5,858 youths including 3,209 women and 2,649 men have registered under Yuva Nidhi scheme till August, she said.
During an interaction with beneficiaries, Misba Kausar from Varuna village of Mysuru taluk said that she learnt tailoring, bought a sewing machine from the money saved under Gruha Lakshmi scheme and earns Rs 250 per day. Besides, she has been using Shakti scheme to visit her ailing mother and saving Rs 250 per each visit.
Lakshmi from Kupparalli, Nanjangud taluk said that with the money she gets under GL scheme she has been able to buy fabric, stitch purses and earns by selling them. Pushpa bought a purse from her by paying Rs 500 on the spot.
Manjula from Mandi Mohalla shared that with money she received under GL scheme, she has been able to manage small expenses of house and kids without waiting for her husband.
DC G Lakshmikanth Reddy, ADC P Shivaraju and ZP CEO K M Gayathri were present.
Published 25 September 2024, 20:22 IST