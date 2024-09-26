'Mysuru stands fifth in Guarantee schemes implementation'

Out of 6,69,477 people eligible for DBT (Direct Benefit Rice) for 5 kg rice under Anna Bhagya, 6,62,137 people have got benefit of Rs 408.16 crore from July 2023 to June 2024. While, DBT failed for 7,340 people due to NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) failure, they have taken measures to create accounts/map NPCI. Now, they just need to finish the process for 3,235 people. Also, 21,000 people who were not eligible under BPL cards have been changed to APL cards, she said.