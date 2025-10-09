<p>Mysuru: A 10-year-old female child was found killed at Indiranagar (Ittigegud) near the Dasara Exhibition ground in Nazarbad police station limits in Mysuru in the wee hours of Thursday morning. </p>.<p>She is said to be one among four children of a couple from Kalburgi who had come to Mysuru to sell balloons and dolls during Dasara. The child who was sleeping with the family after Wednesday's business was reportedly found missing around 4am when the parents woke up due to rain. The child was found about 50 meters from the temporary shed where they resided on the roadside in Ittigegud.</p>.Revenge killing: Assailants pull man out of car, throw chilli powder into his eye and hack him to death in Mysuru.<p>DCP R N Bindumani and Nazarbad police visited the spot along with the FSL team. Police have found blood stains at the spot. Details of how exactly the child was killed are yet to be ascertained. The child has been shifted to the mortuary of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute for autopsy. A complaint has been registered in the Nazarbad police station, and the investigation is on.</p>.<p>The couple, along with the child, were said to return to Kalburgi on Thursday, since Sri Chamundeshwari devi Teppotsava ended on Wednesday. </p>.<p>This incident coincidentally occurred about 50 meters away from the place where Venkatesh alias Gilki (45), a resident of Kyathamaranahalli, was murdered around Exhibition ground in Mysuru on Tuesday.</p>