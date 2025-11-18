<p>Bengaluru: Fifteen job aspirants from the Karnataka Civil Service (KCS) Academy in Mysuru lost Rs 61 lakh after two men promised them jobs in the Forest Department and issued fake appointment letters.</p>.<p>Malleswaram police have launched a manhunt for the accused and are analysing CCTV footage provided by the victims.</p>.<p>An investigation officer said that Shivanand Nagaragatti, an employee of the Karnataka Civil Service Academy, befriended the accused, identified as Umesh Chimmalagi and Shivakumar Hosahalli, in 2023.</p>.FIR registered over man sending threat email to blow up metro station.<p>He later introduced the candidates — Suhas, Venugopal, Ambarish, Madhu, Parashuram, Yeshaswini, Mamatharani, Shivaraj, Umarani, Ningaraju, Shantha, Rajashri, Kantha Naik, Mallikarjun and Rajeshwari — to the duo, who assured them of 'C' and 'D' group posts in the Karnataka Forest Department.</p>.<p>In May 2025, the accused reportedly met the aspirants at a mall in Malleswaram and handed over forged documents to win their confidence. They collected Rs 61 lakh, promising to deliver appointment letters soon.</p>.<p>When the letters did not arrive, the aspirants questioned the duo, who began evading them. The victims then checked with the department and found no such vacancies existed.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation suggested that Nagaragatti acted as a mediator and allegedly helped lure candidates into paying money. Police said they have obtained CCTV footage to verify his role. He has been asked to submit additional documents for scrutiny, but has not turned up. Legal action will follow against all the accused once verification is complete.</p>.<p>When <em>DH</em> contacted Nagaragatti, he refused to comment or share details of the victims.</p>