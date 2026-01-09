News in Pics | January 9, 2026: Best photos from around the world

Visitors silhouetted against the setting sun, at Rainbow Hanging Bridge, in Kochi
Rickshaw pullers wait for passengers during a winter evening in Amritsar, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, with Narnaul recording a minimum temperature of 4 degrees Celsius
A purple heron flies with its prey, a fish, over the Tamulidoba Beel wetland, at the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon district, Assam
A wild water buffalo grazes at the Tamulidoba Beel wetland, at Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Morigaon, Assam
A bee collects nectar from a marigold flower on a winter day, in Ajmer
A close-up of a blooming pink rose covered in dew drops on a cold winter morning, at a floriculture show at Santipur, in Nadia district, West Bengal
Published 09 January 2026, 03:05 IST