<p>Mysuru: A 70-year-old man died after an elephant attacked him in the early hours of Thursday at Matakere colony in Sargur taluk of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>district. </p><p>The incident happened in the Moleyur range limits of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. </p><p>The victim has been identified as Maada. He had been to attend the nature's call around 4.30 am when he was attacked by the elephant. </p><p>According to Hediyala Range Forest Officer K R Narayan, Bhyra, a rogue tusker aged around 40, is suspected to have attacked Maada. He said the body would be shifted to H D Kote taluk hospital for an autopsy.</p><p>Villagers alleged that the elephant had been troubling them in the fringes of Moleyur range for the past few days. They urged forest officials to capture the elephant. </p><p>Conservator of Forest, Bandipur Tiger Reserve, S Prabhakaran visited the spot, met with the family of the deceased and interacted with villagers. </p><p>Maada is survived by his wife and three daughters. Officials said steps are on the provide a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family.</p>