<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rajya%20Sabha">Rajya Sabha </a>saw a showdown between Leader of Opposition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mallikarjun-kharge">Mallikarjun Kharge</a> and BJP leaders as the Congress leader alleged that LoP in Lok Sabha <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Rahul%20Gandhi">Rahul Gandhi </a>was not allowed to speak in the Lower House. </p><p>The protests went into the third day as the Opposition has alleged that he government had not allowed Gandhi to address the Lok Sabha, citing former Army Chief General (Retd) MM Naravane's unpublished memoir on the 2020 China standoff.</p><p>During the session, Kharge said that the Parliament comprises of both Houses, Leader of the House JP Nadda and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju objected, stating that the issues of the Lower House cannot be discussed here.</p><p>Chairman CP Radhakrishnan also asked Kharge not to raise Lok Sabha-related issues in the Upper House, citing a previous ruling.</p><p>Kharge said, "You have given me an opportunity to speak about the democratic principles of the country. Parliament comprises the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. As per our Constitution, we have two chambers. But the Lok Sabha LoP is not allowed to speak. He wanted to discuss the country's interests... We understand and do not want to disturb the House. For the past four days, the House has not been functioning because it has not allowed the LoP to speak. Parliament doesn't comprise only one House. You cannot paralyse one House to hide your mistakes. You betrayed and insulted the nation. When Rahul talks about it, then 'aapko khujli uthti hai' (you get itchy)..."</p><p>House Chair Radhakrishnan objected, saying, "Proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha; you know that very well."</p><p>Leader of the House and BJP MP JP Nadda hit back at Kharge saying, <br> "The LoP (Rajya Sabha) should know that the proceedings of Lok Sabha cannot be discussed in Rajya Sabha. Previous chairmen have given rulings on this. If he wants, he should ask his party members to discuss in the Lok Sabha... I want to give a message to Congress and the nation that the government under Prime Minister Modi is ready for all discussions."</p><p>Taking a jibe at Gandhi, Nadda added: "PM Modi was ready to answer the questions raised in Lok Sabha, but you did not allow the House to function. You demanded a statement on the India-US trade deal; Piyush Goyal ji delivered a statement. Leader of Opposition (Kharge) spoke for 20 minutes over his given time, but we said you may speak more. Saying that democracy is in danger is wrong, and I condemn it. Don't make your party hostage to an innocent child," JP Nadda added.</p><p>Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also extended support to his party members and said the members of the House are waiting for the Prime Minister's address and urged the Opposition for the smooth functioning of the Rajya Sabha.</p><p>"Lok Sabha proceedings should not be discussed in the Rajya Sabha. The House has its rules. You are a senior leader, why don't you make, why don't you guide Rahul Gandhi? He doesn't listen to the rules. We should proceed according to the list of business," Rijiju said.</p><p>Amid the heated exchange, there was sloganeering from both sides. The Opposition MPs were seen approaching the well of the House in protest, before staging a walkout. </p>