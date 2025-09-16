<p>Mysuru: Five-time golden howdah carrier elephant, Abhimanyu carried a 280-kg wooden howdah as part of weight training for the Mysuru Dasara Jamboo Savari procession on Monday.</p><p>Abhimanyu was accompanied by kumki elephants Kaveri and Hemavathi, followed by the other 11 elephants.</p><p>In total, Abhimanyu carried 750 kg, which included the 280-kg wooden howdah, sandbags and a namda gadi (bedding). Following the directions of mahout Vasantha, Abhimanyu covered the 5-km stretch from Mysuru Palace to Bannimantapa in one hour and 30 minutes.</p>.Dasara jumbos breeze through first cannon drill, newcomers get used to noise.<p>Special pujas were held near the Kodi Someshwara temple at 4 pm. Sandbags and beddings were tied to Abhimanyu before the wooden howdah was placed on him. DCF I B Prabhu Gowda performed puja around 4.50 pm, with Palace priest S V Prahallada Rao chanting mantras. The howdah was mounted between 5 pm and 5.20 pm.</p><p>A large crowd gathered along Raja Marga, Albert Victor Road, KR Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road and Nelson Mandela Road to watch Abhimanyu carry the howdah, capturing the moment on their mobile phones.</p>