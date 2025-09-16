Menu
Abhimanyu carries 280-kg wooden howdah in Dasara training march

Abhimanyu carried a total of 750 kg, including the 280-kg wooden howdah, during a training march that drew crowds along Mysuru’s streets ahead of the Jamboo Savari.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 23:16 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 23:16 IST
