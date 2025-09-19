<p>Mysuru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru</a> city police, besides making elaborate security arrangements, have come up with comprehensive measures to manage crowds and tackle emergency situations during Dasara, which will begin on September 22. This comes in the backdrop of the stampede around the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>during the RCB victory celebrations in June this year, which claimed 11 lives.</p><p>Mysore City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar briefed the press on the security arrangements on Friday.</p><p>The police have identified routes for emergency evacuation and for shifting people from various venues of Dasara events. They have also identified government and private hospitals. They have held meetings with hospital authorities and asked them to reserve beds and ensure availability of doctors, staff and medical facilities in case of an emergency. They have even done drills for emergency rescue. </p>.Mysuru district admin ready with plan for Dasara crowd management.<p>They have arranged police patrol vehicles to reach any venue in case of an untoward incident or emergency. The authorities are deploying 26 ambulances and 32 vehicles of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, which would be parked at strategic places near the 15 venues of Dasara events during the first 10 days, and at the Mysuru palace gates, along the Jamboo Savari procession route and near the gates of Bannimantapa Grounds on the Vijayadashami day. </p><p>Apart from 30,614 CCTV cameras installed by the general public and those installed by the police at different public places as per the Karnataka Public Safety Enforcement Act, 2017, the police have installed 200 additional CCTV cameras at all venues and along the procession route. </p>.Supreme Court junks plea challenging Karnataka govt's invite to Banu Mushtaq for Mysuru Dasara inaugural.<p>They will also use drones for monitoring. Personnel would be deployed at the railway station and at bus stops to keep an eye on suspicious persons.</p><p>A team of 52 members of the social media monitoring cell of the city police will keep an eye on any fake news or old videos about Dasara or other aspects. </p><p><strong>Route march</strong></p><p>A route march was held for the first time ahead of Dasara in Mysuru, perhaps in view of the controversy over the person designated to inaugurate the festivities. </p><p>In order to maintain peace and harmony during the festivities, Rapid Action Force team, along with the city police, is doing route marches at major crowded places such as Chamaraja Circle, and sensitive places in Udaygiri, Lashkar, Mandi police station limits and monitoring the areas closely. The personnel are reviewing security measures at Dasara event venues, including Chamundi Hill.</p><p>They are also visiting all hotels, lodges, serviced apartments and keeping an eye on suspicious persons.</p><p>DG&IGP M A Saleem has held a meeting with the city police on the security measures taken up for Dasara. </p>