<p>Mysuru: K R Nagar Congress MLA D Ravishankar has been accused of slapping the back of a party worker at Doddekoppalu in K R Nagar taluk of Mysuru district. </p><p>However both the MLA and party worker Mahadev have clarified that MLA did not hit him with anger, but had only patted his back. </p><p>The incident occurred during an event to inaugurate the new building of Doddekoppalu Gram Panchayat on Friday when he was hearing the grievances of the people.</p><p>It is presumed that the party worker had given land to build a Milk Dairy of MyMUL in the village few years ago. </p><p>On Friday he reportedly asked to get E Swatthu documents done for this land and also to get the building work completed soon. As arguments followed between the duo, the MLA reportedly slapped the party worker on his back.</p><p>A video clipping of the incident has gone viral on social media.</p>.<p>However Ravishankar denied it and said that there was lot chaos during the event since lot of people were talking to him in one go. </p><p>"I only told worker to relax and wait for a while and he would get the work done and asked him to sit near him and didn't slap him. Unable to tolerate the jealousy of developmental works I've taken up, some are creating false publicity by twisting the whole incident," he said.</p><p>Mahadev too has clarified that MLA did not hit him, but only patted his back. </p>