Dasara jumbos breeze through first cannon drill, newcomers get used to noise

Some elephants were calmed with sugarcane and jaggery after flinching at the cannon fire, while others like Abhimanyu and Ekalavya stood steady, unfazed by the booming shots.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 18:28 IST
Published 15 September 2025, 18:28 IST
