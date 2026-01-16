<p>Mysuru: The difference between savings and investment is in reaping the benefits, said M S Sumanth, cluster head of Canara Robeco (CR).</p><p>He was conducting an investor education and awareness initiative #smartTomorrows, organised by Prajavani and CR at Ideal Jawa Rotary School, Rotary Centre, JLB Road, in Mysuru, on Friday. Prajavani is a sister publication of Deccan Herald.</p>.Rahul Gandhi speaks with Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar during transit at Mysuru runway.<p>“Investment in mutual funds (MF) is one of the means to make it inflation-proof and to create wealth, besides gold and real estate. At present, India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and currently ranks as the fourth-largest GDP (gross domestic product) at approximately $ 4.2 trillion. By 2030, the Indian economy is expected to reach the $ 7 trillion milestone. Furthermore, under the Vikasit Bharat 2047 vision, championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India aims to become a $ 30 trillion developed economy, by the centenary of its Independence. The question is how to benefit from the Indian growth, by investing,” Sumanth said.</p><p>“Presently, India’s per capita income is $ 2,800. It is expected to increase to $ 18,000 by 2047. At least 50 per cent of our 140 crore population is below 30 years of age. Thus, consumption of both products and services will increase. So, companies will make more profits and the shareholders will be benefited. MF is a means to invest under the guidance and supervision of experts. The mantra to reap the benefits are patience, discipline and staying longer. The early one starts investing, the bigger the benefits,” he said.</p><p>Deccan Herald Bureau Chief T R Sathish Kumar, Prajavani Bureau Chief K Narasimha Murthy, Senior Manager of TPML Circulation division S Prakasha, and Senior Manager of TPML Advertisement division K Skandan Rao were present.</p>