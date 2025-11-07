Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Expert trainers unhappy with age limit of 55 years in recruiting faculty for Administrative Training Institute in Karnataka

ATI serves as the apex training institute of the government.
Last Updated : 06 November 2025, 18:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2025, 18:53 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruAgeTraining

Follow us on :

Follow Us