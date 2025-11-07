<p>It is said that an entrepreneur sees opportunity where others see only risk, an artist finds beauty in the mundane and an activist believes in the possibility of change against all odds. History is filled with individuals who changed their destinies by refusing to accept a limiting version of the world. </p>.<p>When the famous British scientist Stephen Hawking, at the age of 21, was diagnosed with ALS disease the doctors told him he had 2 years to live. With time the disease progressed to render his body to lose control; he would stop walking, stop speaking and stop breathing without machines. In his own words, “For a while, everything went dark”.</p>.<p>But when he recovered from the initial shock, he realised, “If my body was fading, my mind would rise louder than ever. As my muscles weakened, my curiosity grew stronger. I studied endlessly, spoke through a computer, and kept going— even when moving a single finger was an act of courage. My thoughts travelled further than my legs ever could”. It’s now history that he wrote books, filled auditoriums, brought science into millions of homes—from a wheelchair. He lived till the age of 76 years.</p>.Kannada Rajyotsava: Meet Mysuru’s inspiring awardees — a para athlete, a civic worker and a folk artiste.<p>Muniba Mazari, a Pakistani activist, at the age of 18 met with a car accident which left her paraplegic. Ever since she is wheelchair bound, yet her spirit and artistry knew no bounds. She took the agony of her spinal cord injury as a challenge and started expressing her sentiments through her paintings. As she would not be able to give birth to a child due to her injury she adopted her son Niele, four years after the crash. Besides being an artist, activist, anchor, model and singer, she is also a motivational speaker.</p>.<p>Through her work and life story, Mazari aspires to inspire those who lose hope. Her message to the world always is that ‘You are the hero of your own life story and heroes Never Give Up!’. </p>.<p>Helen Keller, despite being blind and deaf, shaped a life of purpose and advocacy. Nelson Mandela endured decades of imprisonment yet emerged with a message of forgiveness and unity. Their stories remind us that adversity does not define the world; we do. Whether one sees the world as a mess or a masterpiece depends, in large part, on how one chooses to engage with it.</p>