Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Experts warn of high food waste in Karnataka, urge action to feed the undocumented poor

H.R. Rajendra, who runs the NGO Akshaya Ahara Jolige in Mysuru, said his team collects around 300 kg of leftover food daily, enough to feed about 500 people.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 18:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 18:57 IST
Karnataka NewsMysurupovertyFood Waste

Follow us on :

Follow Us