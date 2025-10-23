Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Five held for conducting sex determination test in Mysuru

The scanning machine used for the tests has been seized
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 08:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 October 2025, 08:06 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruSex determination test

Follow us on :

Follow Us