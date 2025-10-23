<p>Mysuru: Police have arrested five persons, including two women, for alleged involvement in sex determination tests at a farmhouse in Hunaganahalli, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>taluk, on Wednesday morning.</p><p>Acting on a tip off that determination of the sex of the foetus is being conducted at a village near Bannur, the District Health and Family Welfare department were keeping a vigil and monitoring the situation for more than a month. On Wednesday morning, they conducted a raid and arrested five people, including two women.</p>.Three students swept away in Mysuru canal, two bodies recovered, search continues.<p>According to Mysuru District Health Officer P C Kumaraswamy, they had gone to the place along with a pregnant woman in the pretext of conducting a test and found the sex determination tests were being conducted at the farmhouse. There were four pregnant women on the spot. The scanning machine used for the tests has been seized, he said.</p><p>A case has been registered under the Preconception and Prenatal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, he said.</p>