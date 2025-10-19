<p>Mysuru: The Mysuru Hotel Owners Association has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to clear unauthorised footpath and street vendors in the city.</p><p>While welcoming the MCC Commissioner’s directive mandating the use of 60% Kannada on nameboards of shops, hotels, offices, and commercial establishments, association president C Narayana Gowda said the order should be implemented strictly and without delay.</p>.Forest minister directs strict adherence to SOPs day after tiger rescue leaves farmer injured in Mysuru.<p>However, he added that licensed businesses deserve a level playing field. “If unauthorised footpath and street vendors are removed, it will ensure justice to those who run their businesses with proper licences and pay taxes regularly. It will also help enhance Mysuru’s image as a clean and tourist-friendly city,” Gowda said.</p><p>He urged the MCC to act swiftly against unauthorised shops and encroachments, adding that such measures would complement the Kannada nameboard initiative and strengthen the city’s civic discipline.</p>