I have respect for Mother Chamundeshwari, says Banu Mushtaq

<p>Hassan: Amid the controversy over the naming of International Booker Prize winner Kannada writer Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Naada Habba Dasara in Mysuru, with a few BJP leaders and others opposing it, citing her faith, the writer herself has clarified by saying "I have respect for Mother Chamundeshwari".</p><p>After receiving a 'bagina' (a traditional offering) from Shashikala, founder of Bengaluru-based Ammana Madilu organisation, Mushtaq said, "Calling Dasara as a state festival and referring to Mother Chamundeshwari with love and affection is a part of our culture. That's why it is dear to me as well".</p><p>"People call her Mother Chamundeshwari. I respect the people's sentiment. Many people call the Dasara festival a 'Nada Habba' (State Festival), and I respect that as well," said the renowned writer.</p><p>"Dasara is a festival in which I have participated earlier also, with love. I used to go with my parents many times to watch the Jamboo Savari of Mysuru Dasara. Now, I am happy that I have been invited to inaugurate the Dasara," she added.</p>