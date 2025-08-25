Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

I have respect for Mother Chamundeshwari, says Banu Mushtaq

A few BJP leaders and others had opposed the idea of the Booker Prize winner and Kannada writer inaugurating Dasara in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 13:05 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruMysuru Dasarabanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us