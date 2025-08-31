'It is beyond religious faiths': Siddaramaiah justifies Banu Mushtaq's selection for Dasara inauguration

<p>Mysuru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah justified the selection of international booker prize winner Banu Musthaq for Dasara inauguration. </p><p>"Dasara is a cultural fest. It is beyond all religious faiths and castes. It is the fest for people of all religious faiths including Hindus, Muslims, Christians, Buddhists, Jains. There is nothing that a person from a particular religion or community should inaugurate it," the CM said.</p><p>"High power committee had vested that responsibility on me to select the inaugurator of Dasara. Only a few people have won the Booker Prize. Hence, I have selected her and it is correct," he said. </p>.Dasara & Dharmasthala case: Karnataka Congress on backfoot as BJP gears up to badger govt.<p>He was speaking to media persons at Mysuru Airport on Sunday. </p><p>CM Siddaramaiah said, "BJP leaders are opposing her and talking about her for only political reasons, just for the sake of opposing. Only a few religious extremists are doing this. They do not talk in secular terms. We don't have to think about it," he said. </p><p>"Those who comment about her should know the history. Earlier, K S Nisar Ahmed had inaugurated Dasara. Tipu Sultan and Hyder Ali have celebrated Dasara. Diwan Mirza Ismail had celebrated it grandly. Have BJP leaders seen Banu Mushtaq consuming beef? What is the connection with her past statement related to Kannadambe to this? Will she write her literature in Kannada without respect, love and pride for the language? Government has honoured both Banu Mushtaq and Deepa Basthi. It has given Rs 10 lakh to each," he added.</p><p>He also said that the central government has permitted Dasara Airshow and it is likely to be held on October 1. </p><p><strong>Higher probe not required in Dharmasthala case: CM</strong></p><p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a higher level probe is not required in the Dharmasthala case.</p><p>Answering a query about BJP's Dharma Yaathre over Dharmasthala mass burial case, he said, "BJP does politics in everything. There have been complaints, allegations and suspicions related to Dharmasthala. Hence, there was a SIT investigation to bring out the truth. The complainant had made a statement under section 164 of CRPC. Many organisations demanded for a probe in this regard and hence, SIT was formed." </p><p>"We are not interfering in it or putting any pressure on it and we have not fixed any time frame for SIT. Dharmadhikaari of Dharmasthala himself has welcomed the probe. Even the BJP had welcomed it. BJP leaders are 'dhongis' (fake). They neither know religion nor caste. They are using it for the sake of votes," he said.</p><p>When asked on demand to hand over the probe to central agencies, Siddaramaiah said, "I don't think it is required. Have BJP leaders given any case to the CBI when they were in power?" he questioned. </p><p><strong>Stamp fees revision equivalent to other states: CM</strong></p><p>Siddaramaiah justified revision of stamp fees from 1 per cent to 2 per cent saying that the rate was same in other southern states.</p><p>Regarding rationalisation of GST rates he said, "Representatives from eight opposition-ruled states met in Delhi to deliberate upon the Union government’s announcement regarding this and Karnataka was represented by revenue minister Krishna Bhyregowda. Karnataka has already been subjected to discrimination in the devolution of funds from the Union government, suffering an annual shortfall of nearly Rs 25,000 crore."</p><p>"BJP MLAs and MPs from the state have never questioned the Centre about this injustice to Karnataka. We welcome rationalisation of GST rates but it must be supported with a framework for revenue protection to protect the fiscal interests of the states; guaranteed compensation mechanism; supplementary levy on luxury goods like luxury cars, pan masala and gutka. Revenue minister Krishna Bhyregowda will voice these aspects strongly when he attends the GST council meeting on September 3 and 4," CM Siddaramaiah said. </p>