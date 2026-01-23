<p>Mysuru: Leaders of AHINDA Communities led by Karnataka Rajya Hindulida Vargagala Jagrutha Vedike (R) have postponed their mega AHINDA convention scheduled to be held at Dasara Exhibition ground in Mysuru on January 25. </p><p>State President of the Vedike K S Shivaramu informed that they are likely to hold the convention in February first week. Since the 7-day special joint session of the Karnataka Legislature is on from January 22 and several 'Jatra Mahotsavas'-fairs are held in villages of various taluks of Mysuru district, they have postponed the Convention. </p>.Karnataka's Shikaripur Morarji school students to attend New Delhi R-Day as guests.<p>With this Convention, they aim to extend support to CM Siddaramaiah and to urge AICC to continue him as CM for the entire term. They plan to convince AICC as to how it will affect AHINDA vote base and political status of Congress in the State, if Siddaramaiah's position disturbed. </p><p>About 20,000 AHIDA leaders, supporters, community members from old Mysuru Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Mandya and Kodagu are expected to participate in the convention. They plan to highlight the contributions of Siddaramaiah to the State and for AHINDA Community in the Convention, according to Shivaramu.</p>