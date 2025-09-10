<p>Mysuru: Representatives of two Buddhist organisations have demand to change Jainarudyana to Bhoudarudyana in the Karnataka Nadageethe (state anthem), penned by poet laureate Kuvempu before November 1, when Karnataka Rajyothsava is celebrated, citing that it has been changed to Jainarudyana over the years, and it was originally Bhoudarudyana.</p><p>It can be noted that the poem <em>Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Thanujathe...</em>, penned by Jnanpith awardee Kuvempu, as the State Anthem of Karnataka in 2004.</p><p>Addressing a media conference, in Mysuru, on Wednesday, former Mayor Purushotham was speaking on behalf of Dhammadeepa Pratistana Charitable Trust and Vishwamaithri Buddha Vihara.</p><p>He said, “The poem was penned over a century ago and its original lines are in ‘Nenapina Dooni’, the autobiography of Kuvempu. Thus, the government should issue a clarification on the issue and change it to the original Bhoudarudyana. If it is not done before November 1, protests will be held. A movement, not to show respect by not standing, will be launched.”</p>.'Politically motivated': D K Shivakumar slams ED arrest of Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail.<p>Citing that Kuvempu had immense respect for Buddha, Purushotham said, “We do not know why Bhoudha Dharma was changed in the poem, when it was chosen as the State Anthem. We do not know who did it. But, by doing this, they have disrespected Kuvempu himself.”</p><p>Writer Chim Ba Basavaraj said, “We had drawn the attention of the government on the issue earlier also. Writer C P Krishnakumar had also agreed with us. We do not know, who changed it to Jainarudyana while it was being adopted as the State Anthem. Besides, in place of the original Goutamanutha, Goutamajinanutha has been added”.</p><p>Somaiah Maleyuru, Siddaswamy, Goutham Mourya and Puttaraju were present.</p>