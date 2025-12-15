<p>Mysuru: Members of Save Kabini Team have issued legal notices to MLAs of H D Kote and Gundlupet, Anil Chikkamadhu and H M Ganesh Prasad respectively, through the Secretary of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, cautioning against any probable step to restart safari activities inside the core/critical tiger habitat of Nagarahole or Bandipur Tiger Reserves, succumbing to lobbies, supported by political leaders.</p><p>Mysuru-based advocate V Ravi Kumar has issued the legal notices to the MLAs, on behalf of Save Kabini Team, stating that restarting safari in the core/critical tiger habitat would amount to violation of Supreme Court judgement in the T N Godavarman Thirumulpad V/S Union of India (Continuing Mandamus – Forest Conservation Cases), which is law under Article 141 of the Constitution, attracting criminal contempt of court.</p>.Tourism stakeholders urge forest department to lift ban on safaris in Bandipur and Nagarahole.<p>In a letter addressed to the Secretary of Karnataka Legislative Assembly, dated December 12, Ravi Kumar has stated, “The legal notices concern serious issues of alleged proposed interference to restart safari/tourism activities inside the core/critical tiger habitat of Nagarahole or Bandipur Tiger Reserves, which is expressly prohibited by judgements of the Supreme Court. As both MLAs are attending the ongoing Assembly Session at Belagavi, and thus personal service is restricted within the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha premises, I request that the legal notices be taken on record, duly acknowledged with inward number and date, and communicated to the members concerned, through the proper official channel”.</p><p>The letter adds, “This submission is made in public interest, to ensure transparency, institutional notice, and strict compliance with constitutional and judicial mandate, concerning wildlife and environmental protection”.</p><p>The letter addressed to the MLAs states, “You both are aware that certain areas falling within Nagarahole and Bandipur Tiger Reserves, which lie within Gundlupet and H D Kote constituencies, are declared core/critical tiger habitat, protected under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. Reliable information has emerged indicating that attempts are being made to revive safari activities under pressure from tourism interests, resort owners, and hotel associations, with political support or influence. Thus the caution”. </p>