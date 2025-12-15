Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Legal notices served to MLAs, cautioning against revival of safari in Ngarhole, Bandipur

Mysuru-based advocate V Ravi Kumar has issued the legal notices to the MLAs stating that restarting safari in the core/critical tiger habitat would amount to violation of Supreme Court judgement.
Last Updated : 15 December 2025, 17:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 December 2025, 17:22 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMysuruBandipursafarinagarhole

Follow us on :

Follow Us