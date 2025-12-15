<p>H D Kote, Mysuru district: A three-year-old male leopard fell into a trap, laid by the forest department at KM Hundi village, near Hampapura, HD Kote taluk, Mysuru district, on Monday.</p><p>The leopard fell into the cage within 24 hours of placing it, officials said.</p><p>Following complaints by the villagers on frequent sightings of a leopard, the Forest department placed a cage on land belonging to Nanjegowda of the village, on Sunday morning. </p>.Kalaburagi may get Karnataka's first leopard conservation reserve.<p>A male leopard was trapped within 24 hours.</p><p>Range Forest Officer (Social Forest) Ravikumar said, the leopard will be kept under observation for 24 hours. The veterinarians are examining its health condition. Later, it would be released into the forest area, as per the directions of the higher officers, he said.</p>