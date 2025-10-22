Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Music concert at Vasudevacharya’s residence in Mysuru

According to Mysuru R Yadupathi Putty, the organiser, Pranav Kikkeri from Texas, the US, will be accompanied by Prithvi Bhaskar on violin, G S Ramanujam on mridanga and V S Ramesh on morching.
Last Updated : 22 October 2025, 01:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 October 2025, 01:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us