<p>Mysuru: A US-based Carnatic classical music vocalist is presenting a concert at the residence of Mysore Vasudevacharya in Mysuru city, on October 26, Sunday, at 10.30 am.</p><p>According to Mysuru R Yadupathi Putty, the organiser, Pranav Kikkeri from Texas, the US, will be accompanied by Prithvi Bhaskar on violin, G S Ramanujam on mridanga and V S Ramesh on morching at Mysore Vasudevacharya house on New Sayyaji Rao Road, near Basaveshwara Circle in Agrahara, Mysuru.</p><p>Born into a family of musicians, Pranav, a child prodigy, started identifying ragas at the age of two. Noticing his talent, his parents, Vasundhara Kikkeri and Narasimha Kikkeri, put him under the tutelage of Chitravina N Ravikiran, at the age of three. Pranav picked up the art and gave his first full concert and won his first competition at the Cleveland Thyagaraja Aradhana, at the age of five. At the age of seven, Pranav discovered a new raga, which has been named as ‘Pranavaswaroopini’. Pranav performs across the US and in India at various sabhas and institutions.</p><p>Prithvi has been trained by her father H N Bhaskar and grandparents Rajalakshmi and H K Narasimha Murthy. A graded artist of Akashvani, Prithvi has performed many vocal and violin concerts, and has accompanied senior artistes.</p><p>Ramanujam and Ramesh, both from the P G Lakshminarayana School, are senior percussionists, with decades of stage experience.</p>