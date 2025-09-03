Mysuru administration extends formal invitation to Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate Dasara 2025

<p>Mysuru: Mysuru district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy, who is also Dasara Special Officer, extended an invitation to International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the Nada Habba Dasara 2025. The event is scheduled to be held atop the Chamundi Hill, in Mysuru, on September 22.</p><p>Banu Mushtaq was invited in a traditional manner, with Mysuru peta, shawl, flowers and fruits. Writer Banu Mushtaq, who accepted the invitation, at her residence in Hassan, on Wednesday, expressed happiness over the opportunity to inaugurate the Dasara celebrations.</p>.'It is beyond religious faiths': Siddaramaiah justifies Banu Mushtaq's selection for Dasara inauguration.<p>"The joy is contagious," she said and thanked the state government, led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, for selecting her to inaugurate the Nada Habba.</p><p>"I have not yet thought of going to Mysuru before September 22. I have to go on a foreign trip before the inauguration of Dasara. After that, I will coordinate with the Mysuru district administration on the dates and other programmes," Banu said. </p><p>Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy said that they have extended a formal invitation to Banu Mushtaq and her family for inaugurating the historic Dasara celebrations for the year 2025 and also to participate in various Dasara events. </p><p>"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has selected Banu Mushtaq for Dasara inauguration and has directed the district administration to extend a respectful invitation. Thus, members of the Reception Committee have extended an official invitation", Reddy said.</p><p>Banu Mushtaq happily agreed to be a part of Dasara inauguration on September 22. The district administration has expressed its gratitude and has assured that they will welcome her respectfully when she comes to Mysuru.</p><p>The inauguration will be held on September 22 atop the Chamundi Hill, and the Jamboo Savari procession on October 2, on Mysuru Palace premises. All preparations are being made for the smooth conduct of Dasara festival, he added.</p>