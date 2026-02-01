<p class="bodytext">“Namaskara neev keltha idira Namma Mysuru Radio... namma hemme.. naanu nimma preethiya RJ Pradeep Kannadiga."</p>.<p class="bodytext">This audio-visual clip of Mysuru central jail inmate Pradeep Kumar, extending Republic Day wishes on the prison community radio, shared by DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar on the social platform X, received a huge response.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Within the prison walls, away from families and contact with the outside world, inmates find hope and joy in such activities under the ‘Parivartana’ programme.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The radio is managed by trained inmates who have turned RJs. It is meant for entertainment, education and information. Radios are installed at all barracks, kitchen and workplaces of the jail.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Inmates listen to songs and news updates. Jail officials use it to communicate important information, create awareness and sensitise prisoners to several aspects.</p>.Mysuru: Man sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment for smuggling ganja.<p class="bodytext">They get resource persons - psychiatrists and counsellors - to deliver talks, provide counselling, lift inmates’ moods and prevent depression from setting in. They attempt to reform mindsets, inspire and motivate inmates to a positive life. They are also wished on their birthdays. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Superintendent of Mysuru central prison V Sheshumurthy said, “With encouragement, support and innovative ideas of DG Alok Kumar, correctional activities are undertaken in all prisons of the state. This radio, which began in 2019, has now been revamped and utilised more effectively. It begins with prayers at 7 am and goes on till 1.30 pm. It again functions from 4 pm to 6.30 pm”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">RJ Pradeep, a native of Haropura in Nanjangud taluk, Mysuru district, is happy to hear about the response to his clip. He has been in jail for 4 years now (including 2 years as an undertrial). He has been convicted to 25 years’ imprisonment in a Pocso case. Pradeep said, “Before I entered prison, I was scared. With the support of the jail superintendent and staff, I got an opportunity to be part of ‘Parivartana’ activities”. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The Mysuru prison and its inmates are ‘Atma Nirbhar’ - self-dependent in several ways. They weave and stitch their own cotton clothes. They make their own carpets, blankets and share them with other prisons, based on need. </p>