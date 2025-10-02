<p>Mysuru: The spectacular Dasara Jamboo Savari procession held in the cultural capital of the State Mysuru on Thursday featured 58 colourful creative tableaux showcasing State Government's popular programmes besides portraying regional specialties and disseminating messages.</p><p>They were blended with performances of 61 unique traditional folk cultural forms charged with rich rhythmic music of various instruments and energetic dances by 93 troupes reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the State. 58 forms from Karnataka and three from other states kept the audience spellbound for about three and half hours. </p>.Mysuru Dasara: Lakhs witness annual cultural pageantry.<p><strong>Cultural troupes</strong></p><p>Dressed up in bright colour attractive traditional costumes 1479 artists including 1220 male artists and 259 female artists stole the show with their lively non stop performance in bare foot for entire 4.8km stretch of Raja marga.</p><p>People tapped their foot to see folk forms like Nandi dhwaja, Veerabhadra nruthya, Kombu kahale, Nandi kolu, Jaggalagi mela, Kudubi gumate nruthya, Jade kolaata, Karabala nruthya, Donnevarase, Jogathi nruthya, Kangeelu kunitha, Daalapata, Dakke kunitha, Hoovina nruthya, Dollu kunitha, Poti vesha, Satthige kunitha, Karangolu kunitha. They were thrilled to see performances of Suggi kunitha, Haalakki suggi kunitha, Mahila kolaata, Pata kunitha, Mahila Veeragaase, Siddhi dhamaami nruthya, Karadi majalu, Karaga nruthya, Navilu nruthya, Hejje mela, Goravara kunitha, Datti kunitha, Lengi nruthya, Tamate nagaari, Kolaata, Lambaani nruthya, Puravanthike. They also enjoyed Urume vaadana, Sarapani nruthya, Beesu kamsaale, Jaanj pathak, Karaga kolaata, Hakki pikki nruthya, Maragaalu kunitha, Veeramakkala kunitha, Chande vaadana, Kani vaadana, Thamate vaadana, Shahanaayi vaadana, Gombe kunitha, Saxophone and Naagaswara. </p><p>Gaarudi gombe, Huli vesha, Chilipili gombe,Kathakali gombe, Hagalu vesha, Bedara vesha troupes and creative Mascots of Panda, Gorilla attracted kids. Troupes from South zone cultural centre who performed Tapattam of Tamil Nadu, Tappeta gullu of Andhra Pradesh, Rathwa tribal dance performance of Gujarat were a special attraction. </p>.<p><strong>Tableaux</strong></p><p>Neatly meaningfully designed creative colourful tableaux of departments, boards, commissions of State besides tableaux of districts and PSUs added all meaning to procession.</p><p>Tableaux of Bengaluru depicted-Greater Bengaluru authority and their brand Bengaluru concept. KSRTC depicted women empowerment showcasing Shakti scheme entering golden book of world records providing free ride to 5.6 Crore women; department of information and public relations- guarantee schemes; Police Department-Mane Manege police, messages on drug abuse, cyber crime. Urban development department portrayed smart cities, Indira canteens; Social welfare department-their hostels to provide education for all; Department of health and family welfare-Gruha Arogya and Dr Puneeth Rajkumar Hrudaya Jyothi schemes besides awareness to prevent infanticide; tourism department- Anjanaadri hill of Koppal; LIDKAR-their bag used by CM to present budget and their plan to enter e-commerce</p><p>Tableaux by Public Sector Undertakings depicted 'Athmanirbhar Bharath' with HAL depicting indigenous flights including Tejas which was part of Operation Sindhoor; BEML-heavy mobility vehicle PT 8x8 carrying Akaash missile. </p><p>Even as Tigers were poisoned in MM Hill, Chamarajanagar district portrayed measures by the State Government to address man animal conflict besides messages of healthy coexistence. Shivamogga district portrayed their Suraksha mission and Chikkamagaluru district-their 'Bhadra Baalya' programme mainly focusing on measures to protect children from issues like child marriage.</p><p>Mysuru district-Khadi weaving unit of Badanavaalu, Nanjangud taluk which was visited by Gandhi ji in 1927 and 1932. Dharwad depicted the flag manufacturing unit of Garaga, Kalaghataki bannada thottilu, Navalagunda Jamkaana; Koppal-Kinnala art; Bengaluru south district-new projects planned like toys cluster in Channapatna.</p><p>Tableaux of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Health Sciences depicted the 'Drug free campus' campaign; Tableaux of AIISH-their programmes to address learning challenges. </p>.<p>Mysore city corporation depicted measures to keep up the image of garbage free city, healthy and sustainable Mysuru; their waste to resource measures with a doll of paurakarmika woman made out of plastic bottles, honoring their role in keeping city clean. </p><p>The Department of Railways depicted Chenab Bridge-world's highest railway arch bridge of Jammu and Kashmir and Pamban Bridge-India's first vertical-lift railway sea bridge of Tamil Nadu. </p><p>Skill development, entrepreneurship and Livelihood portrayed their programme-Nanna Vrutthi Nanna aayke programme, Labour Department-their Karnataka State Unorganized Workers Social Security Board.</p><p>Karnataka Soaps and Detergents limited, MGIRED, KREIS,KIADB, Cauvery Neeravari Nigam, KSIC, KMF, Commissions like Karnataka Aadi Jambhava Abhivruddhi Nigama, Dr B R Ambedkar Abhivruddhi Nigama, Bhovi development Commission, Karnataka Taanda Abhivruddhi Nigama, Minorities, Commerce and Industries-Karnataka State Khadi and Village industries board depicted their unique programmes. </p><p>Tableaux mainly depicted various themes especially those on Gandhi ji since it happened to be Gandhi jayanthi. </p>