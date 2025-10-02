Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru Dasara: 58 creative tableaux, 61 folk cultural forms steal the show

They kept audience spell bound for three & half hours
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 18:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 18:07 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruDasara

Follow us on :

Follow Us