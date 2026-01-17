Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala: Disqualified LDF MLA Antony Raju files appeal against conviction in evidence tampering case

In his appeal, Raju challenged the verdict of the magistrate's court, alleging that a fair trial was not conducted in the case.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 10:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 10:02 IST
India NewsKeralaLDFEvidence tampering case

Follow us on :

Follow Us