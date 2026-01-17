<p>Thiruvananthapuram: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ldf">LDF</a> leader Antony Raju, who was disqualified as MLA after being sentenced in an evidence tampering case, has filed an appeal against his conviction before the Thiruvananthapuram District Sessions Court.</p><p>The court, after considering the petition on Saturday, posted the matter to January 24.</p><p>In his appeal, Raju challenged the verdict of the magistrate's court, alleging that a fair trial was not conducted in the case.</p><p>Raju, a leader of the Janadhipathya Kerala Congress, a constituent of the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), was sentenced to three years of simple imprisonment by the Judicial First Class Magistrate-I Court, Nedumangad, in a case related to tampering of evidence while serving as a lawyer for an Australian citizen arrested in a drug case in 1990.</p>.Kerala MLA Antony Raju disqualified after conviction for evidence tampering in 1990 drug case.<p>The court had also convicted K S Jose, a former court clerk in Thiruvananthapuram, in the same case. Following the conviction, the Secretariat of the Kerala Legislature issued a notification confirming Raju’s disqualification.</p><p>Raju, who worked as a junior lawyer, had appeared for Andre Salvatore Cervelli, who was caught with drugs at Thiruvananthapuram airport in 1990.</p><p>While a sessions court had initially convicted Cervelli and sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> acquitted him in 1994.</p><p>The acquittal was based on the defence argument that the innerwear in which the contraband was allegedly concealed was too small to fit the accused.</p><p>Subsequently, the investigating officer, Jaimohan, reported to the state police chief that evidence tampering had occurred.</p><p>A probe by the Kerala High Court vigilance wing, followed by a police investigation, found that Raju and Jose had conspired to tamper with the undergarment, a crucial piece of evidence.</p><p>The case was registered in 2005, and a charge sheet was later filed against the accused.</p>