<p>Kolkata: Fresh unrest gripped <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=West%20Bengal">West Bengal</a>'s Murshidabad district on Saturday as protesters again blocked National Highway-12 and railway tracks at Beldanga, a day after violent agitations over the death of a migrant worker had snapped road and rail links between the state’s northern and southern parts for hours, police said.</p>.<p>Hundreds of locals gathered on the highway at Barua More in Beldanga, bringing traffic on NH-12 to a standstill and triggering long queues of stranded vehicles, while protesters also damaged a railway gate and attempted to disrupt train services, they said.</p>.<p>The latest flashpoint was an allegation that another migrant worker - Anisur Sheikh- from the area was brutally assaulted in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bihar">Bihar</a>, reigniting public anger that had barely subsided after Friday's violence.</p>.BLO found hanging in Kolkata, senior citizen 'dies of SIR anxiety' in Murshidabad.<p>Police deployed a large contingent at the protest site, while local MLA Humayun Kabir reached the spot and held talks with demonstrators and officials to defuse the situation.</p>.<p>Officials said efforts were underway to restore normalcy and prevent the agitation from spiralling into fresh violence.</p>.<p>Tension has been simmering in Beldanga since Friday following the death of 36-year-old Alauddin Sheikh, a resident of the Sujapur Kumarpur gram panchayat area, whose body was recovered from his rented accommodation in Jharkhand, where he worked as a scrap dealer.</p>.<p>Family members alleged that he was beaten to death and later hung to make it appear like a suicide, triggering widespread outrage after his body was brought home.</p>.<p>Saturday’s agitation comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend government programmes and address a public rally.</p>