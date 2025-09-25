<p>Mysuru: Donning T-shirts with the tagline ‘Our Heritage, Our Pride’, over 100 cycling enthusiasts of all ages, including several women, pedalled through Mysuru’s streets at dawn on Thursday, celebrating the city’s architectural legacy. The heritage bicycle ride, organised by the Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage (DAMH) along with the Tourism Department, wound past 18 landmark structures under the cool morning skies.</p><p>Participants not only cycled but also learnt about the historical and architectural significance of the monuments from Heritage Experts Committee member Prof (Retd) N S Rangaraju and Prof Shalvapille Iyengar, HoD of Ancient History and Archaeology at Mysore University. The ride also doubled up as a call to embrace sustainable mobility and green alternatives to curb pollution, in keeping with Mysuru’s image as a “green, cool city.”</p><p>The event was launched by DAMH Commissioner A Devaraju along with ultra-cyclist Naveen D S Solanki, who holds the feat of covering 3,758 km from Kashmir to Kanyakumari in just 10 days. Solanki urged Mysureans to take up cycling for fitness and strength.</p>.Traditional crunchy jackfruit snack recipe | Perfect Dasara special kids will love | Halasina Mulka.<p>The route began at Rangacharlu Town Hall and passed through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Freemason’s Club, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle, Mysuru Palace, KR Circle, Lansdowne Building, Jaganmohana Palace, Parakala Mutt, Commercial Tax Office, Padmalaya, Old DC Office, Crawford Hall, Metropole Circle, Railway Station, KR Hospital, Chamarajendra Technical Institute, Cauvery Emporium, Gandhi Circle, before culminating back at Town Hall.</p><p>Meanwhile, at the Dasara poets’ meet, the third day of Prajwala Kavi Ghoshti at the B M Sri Auditorium in Manasagangotri saw 11 poets present Chutuka poems laced with humour, touching on themes like cyber safety and mobile addiction.</p>