<p>Mysuru: Former MP and BJP leader Prathap Simha clarified on shifting to State politics, in Mysuru, on Monday.</p><p>Speaking to media persons, in Mysuru, on Monday, Simha said, “I have entered State politics. This is natural. One has to come to State politics after Central politics is done”.</p><p>It may be noted that Simha was elected as an MP from the Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency in 2014 and 2019. In the 2024 polls, member of the erstwhile royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar was given the ticket from the constituency.</p><p>On his choice of the constituency, Simha stated, “The Chamaraja Assembly constituency in Mysuru city is favorable to me, in all respects. Thus, Chamaraja naturally became my choice. Earlier, H S Shankaralinge Gowda won four times from Chamaraja on the BJP ticket. In 2018, L Nagendra also won on a BJP ticket. It is naturally a BJP constituency. That is why I have started my activities here”. At present, K Harish Gowda of the Congress, elected in 2023, represents Chamaraja segment.</p>.MUDA scam since five years including BJP’s term: Ex-MP Prathap Simha.<p>Simha said, “Chamaraja constituency is not a place where one can win by handing out cash packets. The voters in the segment show affection based on the performance. I am not looking at this constituency in terms of the Vokkaliga count. All types of communities live here, including conscious and intelligent people. Hence, this is my natural choice”.</p><p><strong>CM breaking record only in numbers, not quality of administration</strong></p><p>In reply to a question on Chief Minister Siddaramaiah breaking the record of the late D Devaraja Urs as the longest serving CM of Karnataka, Simha said, “Siddaramaiah will break Urs' record in terms of numbers, but he has not emulated Urs' style and quality of administration”.</p><p>On January 6, 2026, Tuesday, Siddaramaiah will equal D Devaraj Urs’ record as the longest-serving chief minister in Karnataka - 2,792 days or 7 years and 235 days.</p>.Siddaramaiah set to break Devaraj Urs’ record as longest serving CM of Karnataka.<p><strong>Danger for Karnataka</strong></p><p>Responding to a query on the issue of the Karnataka government allotting houses to those who had encroached upon the government land at Kogilu Layout in Bengaluru, Simha challenged the CM to first provide sites or houses to those who do not have plots or houses in his home constituency of Varuna in Mysuru district”.</p><p>“Those living in Kogilu Layout are illegal migrants from Bangladesh. Why is Siddaramaiah giving them our land? Is it his conspiracy to give them homes now, then give them voter ID cards, and turn them into a vote bank? By giving shelter to Bangladeshi infiltrators, Siddaramaiah is creating danger for the future of Karnataka,” Simha said.</p>