<p>Mysuru: The government should take decisive action to prevent the Cauvery from being polluted by chemical effluents, solid waste and other contaminants, Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) chairman P M Narendraswamy has said.</p><p>Speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the KSPCB, in Mysuru on Monday, Narendraswamy said the role of the public is also significant in preventing the pollution of the Cauvery.</p><p>The KSPCB has submitted a report to the technical committee constituted by the State government to curb pollution of river Cauvery, which is the lifeline to the people of Mandya, Mysuru, Bengaluru and others, he said.</p><p>The board measures the quality of water of the Cauvery and its tributaries at 47 places and the water quality is analysed at the regional laboratory. All steps are being taken to ensure that household waste does not enter the river through drains. Also, steps have been taken to ensure proper maintenance of drainage and purification units in Mysuru, he said.</p>.Urbanisation, industrialisation in DK and Udupi poses challenge in environment protection : KSPCB chief.<p>It is necessary to keep water and air pollution-free. For the first time, the country thought about this and implemented the Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act in 1974. In the same year, pollution control boards were established under the Central and State governments. In 1981, The Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act was implemented. People are being explained about these Acts during the golden jubilee celebrations, he said. </p><p>Former Prime Minister the late Indira Gandhi laid the foundation by establishing pollution control boards under the Central and State governments in 1974. </p><p>Now, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has completed 50 years. The goal of the golden jubilee celebrations is to create awareness on protecting the environment and pollution control steps, Narendraswamy said.</p>