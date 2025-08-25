<p>Mysuru: The second batch of five Dasara elephants - Srikanta, Roopa, Hemavathi, Gopi and Sugreeva - reached Mysuru Palace on Monday evening. It joined the first batch of nine jumbos for training for the Dasara procession.</p><p>While Srikanta is from Mathigodu elephant camp, Nagarahole Tiger Reserve, Roopa is from Bheemanakatte, NTR, Hemavathi, Gopi and Sugreeva are from Dubare elephant camp, Madikeri wildlife division.</p>.Mysuru-Kushalnagar NH widening: Panel tells Karnataka govt to get wildlife board nod.<p>They were accorded a traditional welcome by the officials of Mysuru district administration, I B Prabhu Gowda DCF (Wildlife), T S Subramanya, Deputy Director, Mysuru Palace Board, at Jayamarthanda Gate of Mysuru Palace, on Monday evening.</p><p>The second batch of elephants will be taken for weight checking on Tuesday morning. They will join the first batch of jumbos, and all the 14 jumbos will be taken for walking up to Ayurveda College Circle, according to Prabhu Gowda.</p><p>caption: The second batch of jumbos being welcomed by the district administration, Forest department and Palace Board officials, at Jayamarthanda gate, in Mysuru Palace premises, on Monday evening.</p>