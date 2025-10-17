<p>Mysuru: A tiger attacked a man, severely injuring his face, during a rescue operation at the fringe of Nugu Wildlife Reserve near Bandipur in Badagalapura, Sargur taluk, Mysuru district on Thursday evening.</p><p>The injured has been identified as Madegowda, a farmer.</p><p>Dr. Ramesh, a wildlife veterinarian from Nagarahole Tiger Reserve involved in the operation, said the team had started a combing operation along with Dasara Elephant Bheema to rescue a 10-year-old female tiger that was injured in its right limb.</p>.Mysuru Beedi Mazdoor Association seeks PM Modi's intervention to solve problem of beedi workers.<p>During the operation, the tiger moved between locations and hid in a bush. Onlookers who followed it closely triggered the attack when the animal struck the face of one man who failed to notice the tiger nearby.</p><p>Madegowda was immediately shifted to the Government Hospital in Nanjangud for treatment.</p>