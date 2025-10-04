Tiger killing in MM Hills: Probe team visits spot; suspect arrested

<p>Mysuru: As a 12-year-old female Tiger was found killed and severed into three pieces, near Pachchedoddi village in Malai Mahadeshwara Hills division at Chamarajanagar district on Thursday, the investigation team visited the spot on Saturday. The suspect in the case has been arrested. </p><p>During investigation, they found blood stains at a ditch near the spot where remains of the tigress’ carcass was found. </p><p>According to officials, the animal had weak canines. Hence, it was mostly surviving on cattle. Postmortem report revealed no snaring or gun shot. No body part was missing. It is suspected that it might have died a day before the carcass was found, due to poisoning.</p><p>Forest department personnel had found the tigress’ carcass during their patrolling duty on Thursday evening. Forest minister Eeshwar Khandre ordered a probe by a team led by PCCF Smitha on Friday and sought a report within eight days. He has instructed for measures to prevent recurrence of such events in future and prevent poaching. </p><p>Meanwhile, on Saturday, Khandre held an emergency meeting via video conference with the officials of all tiger reserves and officials of Mysuru circle. He told them that even as the Wild Life Board has already approved to declare MM Hill as tiger reserve, officials should hold a meeting with local people in this regard and submit a report soon. </p><p>Officials should ensure that they only allow cattle of tribal hamlets in the area alone to graze inside the forest. In view of two frequent incidents of poisoning, they should check how many people are there in these hamlets, if they are getting compensation on time in case of death of any cattle or damage to their crops. </p><p>They should intensify patrolling and get GPS photos of patrolling to ensure patrolling is done properly. They should also ensure that outsourced front-line workers are getting their payment on time, he said. </p>