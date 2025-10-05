Dharmasthala case: SIT questions ambulance drivers

<p>Mangaluru: Ambulance drivers who were engaged in shifting bodies of unnatural deaths reported under the Dharmasthala police station limits were summoned for inquiry by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass burial case.</p><p>On Saturday, drivers Jaleel and Hamid appeared before the SIT for questioning.</p>.Dharmasthala case: SIT questions activist Jayant's wife.<p>Speaking to mediapersons after coming out of SIT office, Jaleel said that officials questioned him about his work. “I have been working as an ambulance driver for the past 21 years in Belthangady. After UDR cases, it was the Dharmasthala police who would call me to shift bodies for post-mortem. It was driver Hamid who first introduced me to ambulance driving. At present, I own three ambulances. I have transported bodies of those who died by suicide, drowning in the Nethravathi river, age-related causes, and even destitutes,” he said.</p><p>He further stated, “The SIT informed me that I will be summoned again as the investigation is still under way.”</p><p>Meanwhile, the bail petition of activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody in connection with a case filed by Belthangady police under Arms Act following a complaint from SIT, has been adjourned to October 9.</p><p>The hearing of the application in Principal District and Sessions Judge was held on Saturday. </p>