'We are working towards transforming Congress into cadre-based party': Vinay Kumar Sorake

<p>Mangaluru: KPCC Publicity Committee president Vinay Kumar Sorake said, "We are working towards transforming the Congress from a mass-based party into a cadre-based party."</p><p>"Our opponent BJP is a cadre-based party. We too should work in that direction to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level. Panchayat and ward-level committees of the Congress Publicity Committee will be formed, and booth-level agents are being appointed," he told mediapersons.</p><p>He said the Congress must become ideologically strong. "We believe in the ideology of the Constitution framed by Dr B R Ambedkar. Jai Bapu – Jai Bheem – Jai Samvidhana conventions are being held across all districts in the state. The party will also focus on micro-management," he added.</p><p>Sorake said publicity committees at the district, block, and booth levels will be strengthened to connect with party workers and the public. "The party will have 23 office-bearers at the block level, while each booth will have two coordinators as part of the Digital Youth initiative. This has already been launched in Belthangady. There are 59,000 booths in the state, which will have over one lakh coordinators to strengthen people's connect," he said.</p><p>The party will also focus on publicising government programmes, including the guarantee schemes, through social media. To spread awareness, street plays are being planned across the state. The Mysuru Congress Publicity Committee has even introduced a chariot to showcase government programmes.</p><p>KPCC Publicity Committee co-chairman L Hanumanthaiah accused the BJP of "double standards." He said, "It was the Narendra Modi-led government that introduced unscientific GST slabs. Now, after reducing GST rates, they are celebrating GST Utsav across the country. The BJP has no clarity on the caste census. When the Siddaramaiah-led government conducted a socio-educational survey, they accused us of dividing society. However, when PM Modi announced a caste census, the BJP hailed it. Clearly, the BJP lacks consistency on this issue."</p>