Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Use of singular reference for Opposition leaders a 'verbal abuse', says M S Paramanand

“If Uday does not apologise to Narayanaswamy, the downtrodden communities will take up the issue politically,” Paramanand warned.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 17:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 17:34 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us