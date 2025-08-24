Works of Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market remain on hold in Mysuru

<p>Mysuru: Even as a case is pending before the Supreme Court, and with the state government yet to allot funds, the demolition and reconstruction of Lansdowne Building and Devaraja Market in Mysuru, have remained on hold. </p><p>The MCC passed a resolution and the state government decided to demolish and reconstruct both the iconic heritage structures. In the 2024-25 budget, the state government announced Rs 35 crore for rebuilding Lansdowne Building; and Rs 95 crore to rebuild Devaraja Market. </p><p>But the government did not allot funds. It asked the MCC to bear the cost of both with its own funds. The MCC wrote to the state government stating that it can bear the cost of maintenance, but not the entire cost of demolition and reconstruction of both the structures.</p><p>The matter was even discussed at the Cabinet meeting held at MM Hill recently. Since a case related to these heritage structures is pending before the Supreme Court, the state government is yet to decide on allocating funds, according to Development Officer of MCC Zone 6 G Venkatesh. </p>.Weather change: Fever cases surge, few confirm for dengue in Mysuru.<p>“The detailed project report (DPR) is ready for both the projects. Both will have the same architecture as the existing structures. Same materials used in the original buildings, like lime mortar, will be used to rebuild them. While the project period for the Lansdowne Building would be one year, Devaraja Market is likely to be completed in one-and-a-half-years’ time,” said MCC Executive Engineer A N Madhusudhan. </p><p>Even as the South West Monsoon (SWM) has intensified, the safety of the vendors in 700 shops of the Devaraja Market in Mysuru has been a matter of concern. However, another iconic heritage structure, the Lansdowne Building, which is also damaged, remains barricaded.</p><p><strong>‘Alternative arrangements’</strong></p><p>“The MCC has made alternative arrangements for the vendors of 54 shops on the ground floor of the Lansdowne Building long back. Similarly, the MCC has planned to make alternative arrangements by building temporary sheds at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore for 700 vendors of Devaraja Market on JK Grounds, until the demolition and reconstruction of the market building,” Venkatesh said. </p><p>“Despite the weak structure of the Devaraja market building, which is likely to collapse due to rains, and frequent short circuits, vendors are not ready to relocate. They fear not getting stalls again at the same rent after reconstruction,” Venkatesh said.</p><p>Vendors of Devaraja Market, who fear losing livelihood, are against demolition. Some Mysureans also want the building to be conserved and restored. Even as the Karnataka High Court upheld the decision of the state government to demolish and reconstruct them, a petition has been filed before the Supreme Court, challenging the HC judgement.</p><p>“The SC, which is hearing the petition, had sought a third party report from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) about the structure of both the buildings. INTACH members visited the Lansdowne Building recently. We had facilitated and extended all the support for their inspection,” MCC Superintendent Engineer Manjunath said. </p><p><strong>‘Fit for restoration’</strong></p><p>Heritage Experts’ Committee (HEC) member and retired professor N S Rangaraju said, “Devaraja Market is fit for restoration. They should take up the work in phases, instead of evacuating all vendors at once. They should develop an alternative market - either at Vani Vilasa Market or by identifying another space and then take up restoration of Devaraja Market, so that the vendors are not affected.”</p><p><strong>‘Special package’</strong></p><p>“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must allot a special package for conservation and restoration of heritage structures of Mysuru,” experts said. </p><p>Mysuru was declared as a heritage city in 2004, and there are over 600 structures with historical importance and heritage value here. The HEC had asked the state government to declare 234 buildings as heritage structures in 2006. But 129 are notified as heritage buildings by the MUDA and there is a government order (GO) in this regard. As many as 32 heritage structures are declared as state-protected monuments and seven as central-protected monuments.</p>